MOSCOW Nov 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has awarded a posthumous Order of Honour to Christophe de
Margerie, chief executive of France's Total oil
company, killed when a business jet collided with a snow plough
during takeoff at Moscow airport in October.
The order was granted for de Margerie's "major contribution
to Russian-French economic and cultural relations", the Kremlin
said in a statement on Saturday.
De Margerie was a strong opponent of Western economic
sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine, while his
good relationship with political leaders was considered one of
the main strengths of the charismatic and outspoken manager.
Putin had a close working relationship with de Margerie, his
spokesman said sending the president's condolences on Oct. 21.
After the tragedy, Total, the world's fourth largest oil
company, appointed refining boss Patrick Pouyanne as the new
chief executive.
