MOSCOW, April 2 Fire ripped through the top of a
part-built skyscraper on Monday that is set to become Europe's
tallest building and form the pinnacle of Moscow's new business
district under plans to turn the Russian capital into a global
financial centre.
Helicopters buzzed around the building, returning repeatedly
to drop water from the nearby Moscow river onto the blaze to
help bring the fire under control. The tower, called Vostok or
East, has a projected height of 360 metres.
The building's owner, Sergei Polonsky, told the Russia 24
television channel that there were no casualties and no threat
of the building collapsing. He said the fire spread quickly
through the top floor due to strong wind.
Flames and smoke billowed from the unfinished tower at the
centre of a cluster of skyscrapers west of Moscow's
centuries-old heart.
The tower is due to be completed in 2013. Together with its
twin Zapad or West tower it makes up the Federation complex. The
two towers are attached to a 448-metre spire inbetween and
linked by multiple bridges.
Russia's outgoing president, Dmitry Medvedev, wants to turn
the city of 10.5 million people into a global financial centre
by 2020 but his plan is hampered by a lack of modern
infrastructure.
