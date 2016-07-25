MOSCOW, July 25 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Toyota Motor Corp of 139,604 Toyota RAV 4 cars sold between Dec. 15, 2005 and Aug. 23, 2013.

The recall is due to a fault in the safety belt mechanism of back seats, the agency said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)