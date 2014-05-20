(Adds official saying dead apparently all Moldovan)
NARO-FOMINSK, Russia May 20 A freight train
jumped the tracks and collided with a passenger train near
Moscow on Tuesday, ripping the side off one of the carriages and
killing at least six people.
Dozens were injured, and Russian officials said the death
toll could rise. All of the windows and most of the side of one
green carriage had gone, a Reuters cameraman on the scene said.
Russian television footage showed dazed passengers
clambering off the tilting train and climbing up a grassy bank
to safety after the accident.
The train had been on its way from Moscow to Chisinau, the
capital of Moldova, before the collision at around 12:30 p.m.
(0830 GMT) near the town of Naro-Fominsk, 55 km (34 miles)
southwest of the Russian capital.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known, but a
criminal investigation has been opened.
"We tried to use an emergency brake. We couldn't see
anything ahead, there was lots of dust. Visibility was zero,"
state-run RIA news agency quoted one of the drivers of the
passenger train as saying.
Meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shanghai, U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon expressed his condolences. Putin
promised a thorough investigation and aid for the families of
victims.
An official from state-owned Russian Railways told reporters
at the scene that five people had been killed immediately and a
sixth had later died in hospital. Russian Railways said the
collision occurred after 15 freight-train carriages derailed.
Viktor Yatsenko, an official with Russia's Emergencies
Ministry, had earlier told a televised conference with other
officials that 45 people had been hurt in addition to the dead.
He said 15 of the injured were seriously hurt.
Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said it appeared
that all six people who were killed were Moldovans, RIA
reported. Most of the injured were also Moldovans, Moscow
regional health minister Nina Suslonova said.
Serious accidents on Russia's 85,000 km (52,800 miles) of
rail track are relatively rare, but critics say the creaking
transportation infrastructure, including the railways, badly
needs investment and renovation.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Gleb Stolyarov, Dmitry Madorsky,
Grigory Dukor and Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Steve Gutterman)