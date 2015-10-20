MOSCOW Oct 20 A co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines, Vladislav Filev, has signed an agreement to buy at least 51 percent of airline Transaero, a spokeswoman for S7 said on Tuesday.

Transaero, Russia's second-biggest airline, is laden with debt. Two of its main creditors, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, have filed bankruptcy cases against the airline after it lost out on a lifeline deal with competitor Aeroflot. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Holmes)