MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian rail group Transcontainer
said its board will hold a shareholder
meeting to consider a proposal by one shareholder calling for an
overhaul of its board and for the election of new members.
The company, which handles half of all rail container
transportation in Russia, did not identify the party which
requested the meeting but said they held more than 10 percent of
its stock.
Only two shareholders hold more than 10 percent, according
to Transcontainer's website - transport group Fesco
owns 23.7 percent, while state-owned Russian Railways owns 50
percent plus two shares.
Interfax news agency said the request had come from Fesco,
citing a source. Transcontainer and Fesco were not immediately
available for comment.
Transcontainer said it would hold the extraordinary
shareholder meeting in Moscow on Oct. 21. The shareholder
proposes the "early termination of the powers of the current
members" of Transcontainer's board and the election of a new
board, it said.