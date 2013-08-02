MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian rail group Transcontainer
said its board will hold a shareholder
meeting to consider a proposal by one shareholder calling for an
overhaul of its board and for the election of new members.
The company, which handles half of all rail container
transportation in Russia, did not identify the party which
requested the meeting but said they held more than 10 percent of
its stock.
A source close to Transcontainer said the request had come
from transport group Fesco, which has a 23.7 percent
stake, according to the company's website. Transcontainer's
other large shareholder is state-owned Russian Railways with 50
percent plus two shares.
The source did not say what had motivated Fesco's request.
Fesco declined to comment.
Transcontainer said it would hold the extraordinary
shareholder meeting in Moscow on Oct. 21. The shareholder
proposes the "early termination of the powers of the current
members" of Transcontainer's board and the election of a new
board, it said.