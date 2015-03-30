MOSCOW, March 30 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Mnday its net profit fell 39 percent to 3.7 billion roubles ($64.12 million) in 2014.

It said revenue for the year was down 2.6 percent at 36.6 billion roubles.

($1 = 57.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Lidia Kelly)