UPDATE 7-Oil slips despite talk of supply cuts being extended into 2018
* OPEC output cut extension likely, says Saudi energy minister
MOSCOW, March 30 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Mnday its net profit fell 39 percent to 3.7 billion roubles ($64.12 million) in 2014.
It said revenue for the year was down 2.6 percent at 36.6 billion roubles.
($1 = 57.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* OPEC output cut extension likely, says Saudi energy minister
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .