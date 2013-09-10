BRIEF-OFS Capital Corp commences offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock
* OFS Capital Corporation commences offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Tuesday its first half net profit stood at 2.8 billion roubles ($84.6 million), up 1.4 percent year-on-year.
The company, which amounts for nearly half of Russia's container transportation, said its revenues rose 3.5 percent to 18.2 billion roubles.
* Amphenol corporation announces pricing of $750 million of senior notes
* Terravia Holdings -on March 29, 2017, took steps to decrease operating expenses through a reduction in workforce of approximately 25%