MOSCOW, April 25 Russian rail group
Transcontainer said Thursday its net profit
rose in 2012 by 34 percent to 5.15 billion roubles ($163
million), supported by sales and cost management.
Total revenues increased by 17.9 percent to 36.4 billion
roubles, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 22.4 percent to 10.3 billion
roubles, it said in a statement.
"An increase in both scale and profitability ... resulted
mainly from company's efficient sales efforts and cost
management, diversification of the geography of business as well
as development of the Company's operations in Kazakhstan and
Central Asia," Transcontainer said.