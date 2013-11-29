BRIEF-China Baoan Group's unit to acquire stakes in IPE Group
* Says its unit plans to acquire rest shares it does not own in IPE Group Ltd at HK$1.95 ($0.2510) per share
MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Friday its nine-month net profit rose 8.9 percent, year-on-year, to 4.7 billion roubles ($142 million).
The company, which handles nearly half of Russia's container traffic, said its revenues rose 5.3 percent to 28.8 billion roubles.
* Says its unit plans to acquire rest shares it does not own in IPE Group Ltd at HK$1.95 ($0.2510) per share
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, during the 2016 election campaign.
March 28 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 8 Co Ltd :