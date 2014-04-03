BRIEF-Landmark White announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares
* Announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in company (new shares), at $0.60 per new share raising approximately $10.5 million
MOSCOW, April 3 Russian rail group Transcontainer said Thursday its 2013 net profit rose by 14.2 percent to 5.97 billion roubles ($169 million) as a one-off gain helped offset the market weakness.
Total revenues at the company, which accounts for nearly half of Russia's container transportation, increased by 7.7 percent to 39.2 billion roubles, but earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell 3.4 percent.
"The financial performance of the company during 2013 was negatively impacted by unfavourable conditions on the rail freight transportation market in the context of a slowdown in the economic growth," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 35.3550 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
TOKYO, April 19 Christian Dior launched its new Tokyo store with a fashion show in the rooftop gardens of a luxury mall, where models sported new looks from its creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.