BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian rail group Transcontainer reported on Friday a 25.1 percent decline in first-half net profit to 2.1 billion roubles ($57 million).
Revenue fell 3.5 percent to 17.5 billion roubles, impacted by the deconsolidation of KedenTransService last December after the sale of a 17 percent stake in the company, Transcontainer said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 36.8675 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year