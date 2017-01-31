MOSCOW Jan 31 Freight One, Russia's largest freight rail operator and part of Vladimir Lisin's UCL Holding, has submitted an official bid for a stake in Transcontainer , Freight One board member Alexander Sapronov was quoted as saying by Interfax on Tuesday.

Transcontainer is controlled by Russian Railways, which via associated companies owns around 63 percent of Transcontainer shares but plans to reduce its holdings.

Sapronov said Freight One's bid was for the Russian Railways stake but did not say how many shares it was seeking.

Lisin's Freight One has a fleet of over 170,000 railcars transporting commodities such as oil, coal and other goods.

Lisin last year moved to sell part of his stake in the country's largest steelmaker NLMK. Financial and industry sources said that may have been linked to plans to buy a stake in Transcontainer. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson and Mark Potter)