* Russia has decreased crude oil exports to Europe
* Putin urges closer cooperation with Asia
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 11 Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft said the government had told it to build
infrastructure to ensure that Central Russian oil can flow to
the Far East, which could lead to cuts in supplies to Europe.
Russia has been ramping up its crude oil supplies to Asia,
including to China, as President Vladimir Putin urges domestic
companies to forge close ties to the East. At the same time,
Europe has been trying to reduce its dependency on Russian oil
and gas, and those efforts have stepped up during the Ukraine
crisis.
Transneft First Vice President Maxim Grishanin told
financial analysts and reporters the company had already been
working to connect oil fields in the Volga and Urals regions to
the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline.
"We will implement this possibility by 2020, and the flows
could (then) be comfortably switched in any direction," he said.
Russia ships around 16 percent of its crude exports to Asia,
and by 2035 Moscow aims to double that share to a third, but its
plans are constrained by the a lack of sufficient pipeline
capacity.
To boost the flows to Asia, Russia has sped up plans to
expand ESPO's annual capacity to 80 million tonnes (1.6 million
barrels per day) by 2020, 10 years earlier than initially
envisioned. This target compares with ESPO's current capacity of
about 1 million bpd and total Russian oil exports of around 4.4
million bpd.
Grishanin said the government ordered Transneft to expand
ESPO to the west in February, when the company's investment
programme was discussed. It is budgeted to invest a total of
almost 2 trillion roubles ($56.3 billion) by 2020.
Russia has been gradually reducing west-bound flows in
favour of Asia and of the domestic market as its refineries
produce more oil products.
Western sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea have
been limited mainly to individuals, but the European Union has
also stepped up discussions over potential ways of reducing
dependence on Russian energy.
($1 = 35.5008 Russian Roubles)
(editing by Jane Baird)