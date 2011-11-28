* Fines hiked to 610 roubles/tonne from 15 roubles

MOSCOW Nov 28 Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft will substantially increase fines for lower than agreed volumes loaded into its network, a company spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Igor Dyomin said that starting from next year Transneft will increase the fines from 15 roubles per tonne to 609.9 roubles ($19.36) per tonne that the oil companies fail to deliver to the network.

The operator of the 50,000 kilometres-long oil pipeline networks is tightening the screws on the companies as it embarks on construction an Arctic pipeline between Purpe and Zapolyarnoye.

While Transneft will finance the project, it set out strict rules for the companies -- including Russia's top crude producer Rosneft and TNK-BP, half owned by BP that will use the pipeline -- including a minimum required level of oil shipments to the system.

Transneft's, whose sole source of revenue is derived from oil shipping fees, is also laying pipes to the Pacific port of Kozmino, finishing its project of East Siberia - Pacific Ocean trunk.

Earlier on Monday, Transneft also confirmed that the launch of the Baltic Sea oil terminal Ust-Luga has been delayed until the first quarter of 2012.

($1 = 31.4985 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)