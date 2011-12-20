GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stock selloff goes on; oil prices gain
* Dollar flat ahead of FOMC; UK uncertainty weighs on sterling (Updates quotes, prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft saw its 2011 third quarter net profit fall 27 percent year-on-year to 23.08 billion roubles ($719.15 million), the company said on Tuesday.
In the same period of 2011, the company reported a net profit of 31.65 billion roubles.
The company's revenues for the July-September 20011, however, increased 30.9 percent to 148.68 billion roubles year-on-year.
($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
NEW YORK, June 12 BP PLC violated its supply contract when it sold oil to refiner Monroe Energy that was a blend of lower-valued Texas crude with premium varieties, Monroe alleged in a federal court filing last week.