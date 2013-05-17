* Tokarev rounds on Rosneft deal to treble China exports
By Olesya Astakhova and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, May 17 A rare public clash between two
leading figures in Russia's state-dominated oil industry hints
at a split in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle and could
be intended to rein in one of his closest advisers.
Igor Sechin, who has built oil company Rosneft
into the world's largest with Putin's help, has pushed for an
expansion of a pipeline "spur" to take more oil to China, a
profitable alternative market to Europe where demand is falling.
But on Thursday, the head of Russia's pipeline monopoly
Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev, attacked the plans by
asking whether he was becoming just a "service company" to
Rosneft - unusually outspoken comments for a member of Russia's
siloviki, otherwise known as "the men of power" around Putin.
A year into his third term, splits are emerging in Putin's
ruling team after street protests which have unsettled the
president. Three ministers, most recently his former political
strategist Vladislav Surkov, have been ousted.
"Who will pay to expand the pipeline spur to China?
Transneft isn't just a service company for Rosneft," Tokarev
said on Thursday evening after a meeting of Transneft's expert
council on innovation.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Sechin, 52, has been close to Putin for two decades but,
since completing the $55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian oil
firm TNK-BP in March, his ambitions have become increasingly
curtailed and Rosneft's share price has weakened.
Putin recently upbraided Sechin for promoting a $15 billion
offshore liquefied natural gas venture with ExxonMobil
that could breach the export monopoly of Gazprom - a
company used by Putin to project Russia's energy power abroad.
Tokarev is also a long-time ally of Putin. He is believed to
have served with him in the KGB in Dresden and Putin, Tokarev
and Sechin worked in the St Petersburg city administraton in the
1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
But Tokarev and Sechin have been battling for influence,
with the Transneft chief concerned by Rosneft's growing might
and emboldened by Putin's recent shot across Sechin's bows.
"This sort of thing didn't happen before, and the fact that
they are going public may reflect nervousness over the recent
government resignations," said an energy consultant in Moscow
whose clients include state companies. "They were already at
loggerheads over jobs and influence. This is confirmation."
Rosneft and Transneft supported a major eastbound pipeline
and when it opened in 2009, it made Russia, the world's largest
oil producing nation, a swing supplier between West and East.
Rosneft and Transneft borrowed $25 billion from Beijing that
year under a deal to build the southern spur and deliver 300,000
barrels per day to China for 20 years from 2011.
The Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, its
second leg running to the Pacific port of Kozmino, was completed
at the end of last year at a total cost of $25 billion and
boosts capacity to 1.6 million bpd by 2025.
But boosting volumes depends on Rosneft and other oil firms
ramping up production at new fields in eastern Siberia and
bringing onstream new discoveries to offset declines in its
traditional oil heartland to the west.
And both companies are struggling with large debts.
Rosneft's net debts hit $58 billion after the TNK-BP deal.
Transneft faces a state audit over cost overruns, which Tokarev
said was ordered "by a big oil company with sizeable debts".
NEW DEAL
Despite the challenges, Sechin reached further by announcing
during new Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in March
that Rosneft would treble oil supplies to China.
Sechin did not give a timeline, but said that deliveries
could reach nearly 50 million tonnes per year (1 million bpd).
Analysts said the spat was Tokarev needling Sechin, arguably
still Russia's second most powerful man even after leaving
government to take the helm at Rosneft a year ago.
But, they said, the more likely motive was to bargain over
the costs of a pipeline upgrade that would have to be borne by
Transneft. "This is just a fight between two business units,
there's nothing more to it," said one, who requested anonymity.
Transneft recoups its costs from transit fees, and if
Rosneft dictates which lines it builds it is effectively getting
a cheap deal at the expense of other Russian oil companies.
"We don't agree with this approach, because the only source
of revenue we have is tariffs," said Tokarev, who is also a
former KGB agent.
"Rosneft intends to go to China ... If Rosneft wants an
exclusive pipeline to go there, then let's agree on how we will
pay for with tariffs that we will increase for you."
With oil output growth slowing, Tokarev said he was not sure
whether further increases in Russia's export capacity were
either necessary or desirable.
"The oil balance calculated by Rosneft, with deliveries to
China, is based on proven reserves, but also on reserves that
have not yet been discovered," said Tokarev. "We think this is
incorrect and do not intend to take responsibility."