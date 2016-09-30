SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 Russia's Energy Ministry is not against oil pipeline operator Transneft selling its stake in the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port , the ministry's head said on Friday.

Alexander Novak told journalists on the sidelines of a business forum in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi that the ministry had received such a request from Transneft.

"We have reviewed it and have even stated our position that we do not mind if Transneft moves forward with it," Novak said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)