SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 Russia's Energy Ministry
is not against oil pipeline operator Transneft
selling its stake in the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port
, the ministry's head said on Friday.
Alexander Novak told journalists on the sidelines of a
business forum in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi that the
ministry had received such a request from Transneft.
"We have reviewed it and have even stated our position that
we do not mind if Transneft moves forward with it," Novak said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Writing by
Dmitry Solovyov)