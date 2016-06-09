MOSCOW, June 9 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft's will later this month contest a claim in an arbitration court by a minority shareholder who alleges the firm made unjust dividend payouts.

The main part of the claim being brought by private investment group United Capital Partners (UCP) relates to dividends paid out by state-controlled Transneft in 2013.

A higher dividend was paid out that year on Transneft ordinary shares, held in their entirety by the Russian state, than the payout to holders of preferred shares, which are owned by private shareholders.

"In future, we want to make Transneft pay a normal, market-level dividend payout, in line with its foreign peers such as TransCanada and Enbridge, for example," Mikhail Trofimov, a partner with UCP, told Reuters.

Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin said the law does not stipulate that a payout on preferred shares should be no less than the dividend on ordinary shares.

"From the moment the shares were issued, 10 percent (of net income) was paid," he said.

Transneft is widely held by emerging-markets and Russia-dedicated funds. Its preferred shares, issued as part of a privatisation in 1995-1996, account for 22 percent of its equity, while ordinary shares are wholly owned by the state.

With world oil prices near their lowest point in years, Russian energy firms, including Transneft, oil major Rosneft and gas giant Gazprom, have suffered a drop in revenues and tried to offset that by keeping dividends as low as possible.

Transneft has said that UCP owned more than 1.104 million of its preferred shares as of Jan. 20 2016, or more than 70 percent of the preferred shares. UCP denies that, but hasn't revealed its holdings in the company.

Apart from the dividends claim, UCP has lodged two more claims over Transneft's finances, including its financial investments worth 600 billion roubles ($9.3 billion) and losses of 80 billion roubles from investments in financial derivatives.

UCP wants Transneft to explain the losses and investments.

Transneft's Dyomin said the losses stem from the rouble's sharp devaluation. "We lost no more than the other companies," he said.

The hearings in the case are due at end of June.

($1 = 64.3890 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Katya Golubkova and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)