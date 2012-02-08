* Stock doubles on privatisation talk
* Improved corporate governance a plus
* Sceptics say underlying performance yet to improve
* Questions over privatisation rationale
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian state oil pipeline
monopoly Transneft has long been viewed by investors
as a black box, but moves to improve disclosure and the prospect
that a voting stake could be privatised have triggered a big
rally in its preferred stock.
The government initially included a 3.1 percent stake in
Transneft in a list of firms it had been aiming to sell as part
of its privatisation strategy, but the sale was quietly dropped
amid supposed concerns about national security.
A management reshuffle and a series of investor meetings has
piqued market interest in Transneft, whose preference shares -
which account for 22 percent of its equity - have doubled since
early October.
Now, Transneft is back on the government's privatisation
list, and some analysts reckon the stake that ends up getting
sold could turn out to be far larger.
"Three percent would be ridiculous of course. The government
will probably sell up to 25 percent at some point - possibly in
2013 or 2014," said Alex Fak, an oil analyst at Troika Dialog.
Transneft has long been dogged by allegations of corruption
over investments in a major eastward export pipeline - which it
denies - and even after the rally its preferred shares trade at
just 2.8 times historical earnings.
That represents a discount to gas export monopoly Gazprom
, which trades at a historical P/E ratio of 3.5 and
state-controlled oil major Rosneft, which is valued at
a multiple of 5.5, according to Reuters data.
BUY
One trigger for Transneft's re-rating has been the hiring of
Maxim Grishanin as first vice president with an investor-facing
role. Grishanin, who declined an interview request, has held a
series of investor meetings, backed by financial PR firm EmCo.
Analysts briefed by the investor relations team say the
firm, which runs Russia's 85,000-kilometre crude oil and
products pipeline network, could seek to place stock at an
earnings multiple of as high as 10.
That goal could be achievable, said Troika's Fak, if
Transneft can convince investors it can secure stable pipeline
transit fees and promise higher dividend payments to minority
shareholders.
"Everyone gets so excited about privatisation, not because
of privatisation itself," said Fak.
"It's because in order to privatise the company at a decent
price, the government would need to promise minorities certain
things, and would need incentives to treat them well."
Some analysts also said Transneft's investment case would
strengthen after it passes a peak in its debt-repayment schedule
in 2013-2014, when it is due to complete major projects such as
the $26 - billion Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean
pipeline.
Troika Dialog estimates Transneft could start throwing off
meaningful free cash flow this year, rising to $6 billion in
2013 and $7 billion in 2014.
Denis Borisov at Nomos Bank expects dividend yields to
double on 2011 results to around 2 percent from 1 percent in
2010, which would strengthen the case to invest in Transneft.
"By 2013, Transneft preferred shares could rise to between
80,000 roubles and 100,000 roubles. And that's due to the float
expectation. The state also needs to feed its budget, it's
understood, by increasing dividends," he said.
Transneft's preferred shares traded at around 58,500 roubles
on Wednesday, giving the company an equity valuation of $3
billion.
Deutsche Bank has upgraded its target price for the
preferred shares by a quarter to $2,500 (76,000 roubles),
issuing a "buy" call "on the back of improved corporate
governance and strong financial performance".
"We believe that in terms of progress that the company has
achieved in the past nine months to gain the current level of
transparency and corporate governance, Transneft is an outright
leader in our sector," Deutsche said in a note.
Transneft is widely held by emerging-markets and
Russia-dedicated funds, including Prosperity Capital Management,
which controls 8.8 percent of the preferred shares outstanding.
"The company is cheap," said Prosperity's Ivan Mazalov.
"It would be logical for the state to sell a quarter of the
company," he told Reuters. "Privatisation is of course not about
raising funds for the state. It's about moving the company on to
the path of the market economy."
"Transneft will become a cash cow as it capex will dwindle
after its main projects are completed."
SELL
The rally has led analysts at Goldman Sachs, the only
brokerage with a bearish view of the stock, to advise investors
to lock in profits, arguing there is little evidence the
company's underlying performance is improving.
"While we appreciate Transneft's progress ... in terms of
information disclosure and access to management, we still do not
see a material turnaround in the investment case as imminent,"
Goldman said in a recent note.
"As such, we view the sharp share price rally as
fundamentally unjustified. We believe the rally has created an
opportunity to take profit and downgrade our rating to Sell from
Neutral."
The risk for investors is that Transneft's financials depend
on transportation tariffs paid by the oil industry and regulated
by the state Federal Tariffs Service, which has awarded no
increase this year.
With Russian oil output forecast by to increase by only 1
percent this year, top-line growth is likely to be constrained.
And powerful oil firms are sure to object if Transneft starts
paying generous dividends out of the fees they pay.
"Every year somebody comes up with a new buy recommendation
- capex is going down, dividends are going up," said Florian
Fenner, managing partner at UFG Asset Management, which does not
own Transneft stock.
"But, if there's one company apart from Gazprom that should
not be privatised because it's strategic, it's Transneft."
It is unlikely there will be any positive news on the
company's privatisation until well after a March 4 presidential
election that Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to win,
despite opposition protests over December's parliamentary vote.
Transneft stock would suffer if the state drops its
tentative privatisation plan, which according to a government
schedule is due only by 2017.
"There is a chance that the government will have to share
the cash flow with the shareholders, especially if the
government wants to privatise its stake in the company now.
Otherwise no one is going to buy the shares," said Fak.
($1 = 30.2675 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Mark Potter)