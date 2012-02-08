* Stock doubles on privatisation talk

* Improved corporate governance a plus

* Sceptics say underlying performance yet to improve

* Questions over privatisation rationale

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has long been viewed by investors as a black box, but moves to improve disclosure and the prospect that a voting stake could be privatised have triggered a big rally in its preferred stock.

The government initially included a 3.1 percent stake in Transneft in a list of firms it had been aiming to sell as part of its privatisation strategy, but the sale was quietly dropped amid supposed concerns about national security.

A management reshuffle and a series of investor meetings has piqued market interest in Transneft, whose preference shares - which account for 22 percent of its equity - have doubled since early October.

Now, Transneft is back on the government's privatisation list, and some analysts reckon the stake that ends up getting sold could turn out to be far larger.

"Three percent would be ridiculous of course. The government will probably sell up to 25 percent at some point - possibly in 2013 or 2014," said Alex Fak, an oil analyst at Troika Dialog.

Transneft has long been dogged by allegations of corruption over investments in a major eastward export pipeline - which it denies - and even after the rally its preferred shares trade at just 2.8 times historical earnings.

That represents a discount to gas export monopoly Gazprom , which trades at a historical P/E ratio of 3.5 and state-controlled oil major Rosneft, which is valued at a multiple of 5.5, according to Reuters data.

BUY

One trigger for Transneft's re-rating has been the hiring of Maxim Grishanin as first vice president with an investor-facing role. Grishanin, who declined an interview request, has held a series of investor meetings, backed by financial PR firm EmCo.

Analysts briefed by the investor relations team say the firm, which runs Russia's 85,000-kilometre crude oil and products pipeline network, could seek to place stock at an earnings multiple of as high as 10.

That goal could be achievable, said Troika's Fak, if Transneft can convince investors it can secure stable pipeline transit fees and promise higher dividend payments to minority shareholders.

"Everyone gets so excited about privatisation, not because of privatisation itself," said Fak.

"It's because in order to privatise the company at a decent price, the government would need to promise minorities certain things, and would need incentives to treat them well."

Some analysts also said Transneft's investment case would strengthen after it passes a peak in its debt-repayment schedule in 2013-2014, when it is due to complete major projects such as the $26 - billion Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline.

Troika Dialog estimates Transneft could start throwing off meaningful free cash flow this year, rising to $6 billion in 2013 and $7 billion in 2014.

Denis Borisov at Nomos Bank expects dividend yields to double on 2011 results to around 2 percent from 1 percent in 2010, which would strengthen the case to invest in Transneft.

"By 2013, Transneft preferred shares could rise to between 80,000 roubles and 100,000 roubles. And that's due to the float expectation. The state also needs to feed its budget, it's understood, by increasing dividends," he said.

Transneft's preferred shares traded at around 58,500 roubles on Wednesday, giving the company an equity valuation of $3 billion.

Deutsche Bank has upgraded its target price for the preferred shares by a quarter to $2,500 (76,000 roubles), issuing a "buy" call "on the back of improved corporate governance and strong financial performance".

"We believe that in terms of progress that the company has achieved in the past nine months to gain the current level of transparency and corporate governance, Transneft is an outright leader in our sector," Deutsche said in a note.

Transneft is widely held by emerging-markets and Russia-dedicated funds, including Prosperity Capital Management, which controls 8.8 percent of the preferred shares outstanding.

"The company is cheap," said Prosperity's Ivan Mazalov.

"It would be logical for the state to sell a quarter of the company," he told Reuters. "Privatisation is of course not about raising funds for the state. It's about moving the company on to the path of the market economy."

"Transneft will become a cash cow as it capex will dwindle after its main projects are completed."

SELL

The rally has led analysts at Goldman Sachs, the only brokerage with a bearish view of the stock, to advise investors to lock in profits, arguing there is little evidence the company's underlying performance is improving.

"While we appreciate Transneft's progress ... in terms of information disclosure and access to management, we still do not see a material turnaround in the investment case as imminent," Goldman said in a recent note.

"As such, we view the sharp share price rally as fundamentally unjustified. We believe the rally has created an opportunity to take profit and downgrade our rating to Sell from Neutral."

The risk for investors is that Transneft's financials depend on transportation tariffs paid by the oil industry and regulated by the state Federal Tariffs Service, which has awarded no increase this year.

With Russian oil output forecast by to increase by only 1 percent this year, top-line growth is likely to be constrained. And powerful oil firms are sure to object if Transneft starts paying generous dividends out of the fees they pay.

"Every year somebody comes up with a new buy recommendation - capex is going down, dividends are going up," said Florian Fenner, managing partner at UFG Asset Management, which does not own Transneft stock.

"But, if there's one company apart from Gazprom that should not be privatised because it's strategic, it's Transneft."

It is unlikely there will be any positive news on the company's privatisation until well after a March 4 presidential election that Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to win, despite opposition protests over December's parliamentary vote.

Transneft stock would suffer if the state drops its tentative privatisation plan, which according to a government schedule is due only by 2017.

"There is a chance that the government will have to share the cash flow with the shareholders, especially if the government wants to privatise its stake in the company now. Otherwise no one is going to buy the shares," said Fak. ($1 = 30.2675 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)