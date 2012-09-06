MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russia's state-owned pipeline
operator Transneft is seeking a rise of nearly 6
percent in the tariff on oil shipments it handles, Vice
President Mikhail Barkov said on Thursday.
"The Federal Tariff Service is expected to make a decision
on the tariff in October, the rise would be within inflation -
around 6 percent," Barkov told reporters.
The tariffs are Transneft's only source of revenue and an
important item in the cost line for oil companies.
Barkov also said that expansion of the Caspian Pipeline
Consortium (CPC) project, 31 percent owned by Transneft, could
be delayed by six to 12 months.
"The expansion may be delayed for a number of reasons,
including for the reason that Kazakhstan's (oil) reserves turned
out not that sizeable," he said.
CPC plans to expand annual capacity of the pipeline, which
connects Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits with the Black
Sea port of Novorossiisk, to 67 million tonnes from 30 million
tonnes.
Transneft, which runs Russia's 50,000 kilometre-long network
of oil pipelines, is on the Russian government's list of the
companies it wants to part-privatise.
Last year, Russia's Economy Ministry suggested selling a 3
percent voting stake in Transneft, in a proposal backed by Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who was then president.