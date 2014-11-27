MOSCOW Nov 27 Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft is set to increase transportation tariffs
by an average 6.75 percent starting from Jan. 1 2015, an
official at the Federal Tariff Service told Reuters on Thursday.
Transneft had asked for a tariff increase of 5.4 percent.
This would be a first rise for two years after the
government froze the tariffs to slow inflation.
The rise in the tariff, the sole source of income for
Transneft, which operates 50,000 km (31,000 miles) of oil
pipelines in Russia, is lower than inflation, which is expected
to rise to more than 9 percent this year.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)