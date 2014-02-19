GENEVA Feb 19 The International Road Transport
Union (IRU) warned President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that
Russia could be excluded from an international system of customs
guarantees unless Moscow scraps what it says are illegal border
restrictions.
Dropping out of the system of "TIR" guarantees would raise
costs for 40 percent of Russia's overall imports, which were
worth $110 billion in 2013, the trucking body said in a
statement.
It would also slow Russian container exports, in what IRU
Secretary General Umberto de Pretto described as a "lose-lose
scenario".
The IRU is an international organisation that runs the "TIR"
system of customs guarantees, allowing truckers to seal their
containers at departure and avoid lengthy customs checks on the
way to their final destination.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)