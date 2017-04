MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was cancelling its weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday due to unfavourable market conditions.

This is the third week in a row that the ministry has cancelled the auction. It earlier held several auctions in late September and early October, following a nine-week hiatus motivated by unfavourable market conditions. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)