UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was cancelling its weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday due to unfavourable market conditions.
The ministry has cancelled the auction several times in recent weeks. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.