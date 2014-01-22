* Govt to transfer $6.1 bln to wealth fund
MOSCOW, Jan 22 The Russian Finance Ministry said
on Wednesday it would transfer 207.6 billion roubles ($6.12
billion) to one of its wealth funds, a move that may further
pressure the rouble, which is trading near multi-year lows.
Russia's budget deficit came in last year at 0.5 percent of
gross domestic product, better than expected and freeing up
revenues to go into the Reserve Fund, one of the rainy day funds
in which the government saves windfall energy revenues.
It will be the largest transfer since the ministry changed
how it handles windfall oil export revenues in October.
The central bank now converts revenues into foreign currency
via the open market, obviating the need for it to conduct money
market operations to mop up rouble liquidity.
Previously, transfers to the Reserve Fund and the National
Welfare Fund, Russia's other wealth fund, had little impact on
the rouble because they were done via off-market operations.
While it is unclear whether all 207.6 billion will be
transferred via the open market, a big rouble conversion into
foreign currency will be sensitive.
Russia's currency has weakened by 2.4 percent versus the
dollar this month to its lowest levels since June 2012,
according to Reuters calculations, as emerging market currencies
have been hit by prospects for a further reduction in U.S.
stimulus.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week that the
funds will be transferred by Feb. 1. On Wednesday his deputy,
Tatyana Nesterenko, put the figure at 207.6 billion roubles.
The rouble sale also comes as the central bank scales back
its own market interventions with a view to freely floating the
currency by the start of next year, in a strategic shift towards
Western-style inflation targeting.
Russians, who suffered from hyperinflation, devaluation and
default in the post-Soviet years, heard reassurance from
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that a flexible currency
would be to their benefit.
"The freer the Russian currency becomes, the better it will
be as a whole, as it will make the economy more efficient,"
Putin told a meeting with students.
Revenues destined for the Reserve Fund, which invests in
foreign currency-denominated assets and held $87.4 billion as of
Jan. 1, will need to be converted chiefly into dollars and
euros.
The Finance Ministry, however, has been vague on how much of
the transactions will be done on the open market and how much
via off-market operations.
"Are we obliged to buy the whole volume (on the market)?
No," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said last week.
"The amount will be adequate to the market situation."
MARKET SENSITIVE
During the first foreign exchange purchases under the new
transfer system in October, conducted for the ministry by the
central bank, there was no impact on the rouble as the total
volume of just above $300 million was small and the rouble was
stable overall.
This time any open market purchases will be market
sensitive, analysts said.
The full proposed transfer volume of $6 billion would be
nearly 1.5 times the daily average rouble-to-dollar trading
volume on the Moscow Exchange.
On Wednesday, stronger oil prices and a pause in the
dollar's broad rally gave the rouble a respite from its recent
plunge. It traded 0.1 percent higher versus the dollar at 33.91
.
However, expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
announce next week continuation of its massive monetary supply
withdrawal are likely to send the dollar and other emerging
market currencies to new lows.
"Some regulators (like in Brazil and Turkey) are defending
their currencies by raising rates and making constant
interventions," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note.
"The Central Bank of Russia is reducing its participation in
the forex market, the population's confidence in banks is shaken
and the Ministry of Finance might purchase up to $6 billion in
the open market."
The Central Bank has committed itself to shifting its main
monetary policy to targeting for inflation and away from
controlling the rouble's rate by 2015 and last week it scrapped
so-called 'targeted' currency interventions.
($1 = 33.9337 Russian roubles)
