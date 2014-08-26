REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
MOSCOW Aug 26 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Tuesday it recorded a net profit of $60 million in the second quarter thanks to a stronger rouble after a net loss of $16 million in the previous quarter.
TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said April-June revenue came in at $1.5 billion, up 3 percent on the quarter.
TMK's bottom line improved during the three months thanks to a foreign exchange gain of $32 million compared with a $63 million loss in the first quarter due to rouble weakness.
TMK sold the majority of its products in Russia for roubles in the second quarter and benefited from a strengthening of the local currency against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.