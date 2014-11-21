UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
MOSCOW Nov 21 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday it made a net loss of $7 million in the third quarter due to a $73 million foreign-exchange loss.
TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said July-September revenue was up 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $1.5 billion.
In the previous quarter the company made a net profit of $60 million, TMK said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.