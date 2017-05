MOSCOW Moscow is sceptical about pre-election promises made by the U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to cooperate with Russia in Syria, a Russia's foreign ministry official said on Monday, Interfax news agency reported.

Ilya Rogachyov told Interfax that president-elect Trump would be only able to proceed with ideas that are approved by "establishment, political elite in the U.S."

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)