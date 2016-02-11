ISTANBUL Feb 11 Turkey's Fiba Group has not put its Russian banking unit Credit Europe Bank up for sale, Fiba board member Murat Ozyegin said on Thursday, adding the company had good relations with the Russian government.

Sources said on Wednesday the Turkish conglomerate had but the mid-size Russian lender up for sale, sparking speculation the move was due partly to the row between Moscow and Ankara over the shooting down of a Russian warplane last year.

But Ozyegin, the son of Fiba founder Husnu Ozyegin, told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum in Istanbul on Thursday that such a sale was not on the cards. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)