* Russia-Turkey relations sour over downed plane
* Turkish firms quit Russia as sanctions imposed
* Some that stay say pressured by Russian officials
* Russian economic crisis adds reasons to leave
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, March 30 Four months after President
Vladimir Putin accused Ankara of a "stab in the back", Turkish
business executives in Russia are getting used to saying hasty
goodbyes.
"Every week another friend calls to say he's leaving," one
Turkish businessman based in Moscow told Reuters. "It's become
very difficult for Turks to do business here."
The row erupted in November when Turkish military jets shot
down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, and is still
weighing on what had been a close economic relationship.
Putin has imposed sanctions on Turkey and trade between the
two countries - which back opposing sides in the five-year
Syrian conflict - has dived due to the combined effects of the
measures and the collapse in global oil prices.
In interviews with Reuters, expatriate members of the
Turkish business community accused Russian authorities of
creating obstacles for their firms that go beyond the measures
set out in the official sanctions.
This, along with economic crisis in Russia, was why
increasing numbers of Turks are heading back home, they said.
Before the plane was brought down, about 1,500 Turkish firms
operated in Russia in businesses ranging from construction and
tourism to imports of Turkish fruit, vegetables and textiles.
While no numbers are available, one of the expatriates
estimated that around 200 Turkish firms have since left.
Many Turkish executives say they have experienced
difficulties in getting Russian visas, and some have had to
rearrange their affairs.
Of the four businessmen interviewed in Moscow, two said they
had registered their companies in the names of Russian relatives
or trusted Russian friends to try to avoid additional checks
from law enforcement officers.
All said it was difficult to stay as their country was
demonised in Russian media. The Komsomolskaya Pravda mass-market
tabloid ran a report earlier this month headlined "Turkey never
was and never will be a friend of Russia".
The businessmen requested that their names and those of
their firms not be published, citing fears that public comments
could result in further pressure from Russian officials.
Russia's Interior Ministry did not respond to a Reuters
request for comment. The Economy Ministry said the problems
outlined by Turkish businessmen did not fall within its remit.
FIRST SHOCKWAVE
Ikbal Durre, a Moscow-based commentator on Russian-Turkish
affairs, expressed hope that the row would eventually blow over.
"The situation is moving towards stabilisation, just not
particularly quickly. The first shockwave has passed," he said.
But the cost has been high. Turkish exports to Russia fell
to around $108 million in January, according to the Turkish
statistics service, down two-thirds on the previous year.
Russian exports to Turkey, mainly of energy, were 30 percent
lower at $1.3 billion, reflecting weak oil prices.
The sanctions include a ban on Russian firms importing a
range of Turkish foodstuffs as well as cancelling a visa-free
regime and restricting Turkish firms from working in certain
Russian business sectors including tourism.
Turkish firms had stood to gain from an earlier set of
Russian sanctions - restrictions on Western food imports imposed
in retaliation for U.S. and European Union sanctions over the
Ukraine crisis.
Now Turkish businessmen say that over-zealous Russian
officials are subjecting their goods to additional checks at
customs and have conducted impromptu searches at their premises.
Dagir Khasavov, managing partner of Moscow-based legal firm
Drakonta which has Turkish clients, described the attitude of
Russian law enforcement agencies towards Turkish citizens since
the downing of the plane as "hostile".
FEELING LIKE A THIEF
One Turkish businessman said he had registered his firm,
which serves Russia's metals industry, in the name of a Russian
friend to try to avoid problems. "I used to own 100 percent of
my firm. Now I feel like a thief of my own goods," he said.
The first businessman cited in this article said shipments
of Turkish textiles were sometimes held up for as much as 20
days at the Russian border, longer than previously.
A Turkish diplomatic source said it was too early to say the
two sides had found a way to resolve the dispute. "We hope that
a compromise can be found, but we haven't seen any big shifts so
far," the source said.
Around 80,000 Turkish citizens live in Russia, although not
all are involved in business.
NO CERTAINTY
Earlier in March a small group of Turkish businessmen based
in Moscow returned home to share their concerns with economic
policymakers there, one of the businessmen said.
They explained that if the exodus of their compatriots from
Russia continues, it will be difficult for Turkish business to
regain its former standing in Russia.
"Investment is a sensitive thing, and at the moment there's
no certainty," one businessman said.
The diplomatic spat has also cast a pall over Turkey's
tourism sector as Russians cut back on trips there.
One potential bright spot is that a Turkish firm,
Renaissance Construction, won a tender this month to build a
terminal and tunnel at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.
However, Renaissance Construction submitted its bid via its
Russian subsidiary and the airport operator had no choice on the
nationality of its contractor - the only other bidder was
another Turkish firm, Limak.
A Russian employee at a Russian-Turkish business group in
Moscow said all joint investment projects had been frozen in
line with a Russian government order. "For the moment there is a
lock-down," he said. "Informal contacts continue, but it looks
like projects will be frozen for this year at least."
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu in Ankara; editing
by David Stamp)