MOSCOW, June 30 Moscow expects compensation from
Ankara for the shooting down of a Russian war plane before a
full restoration of Russian-Turkish relations, Interfax news
agency quoted Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, as
saying on Thursday.
"Vladimir Vladimirovich has made clear our terms which will
allow to restore our relations: apologies, punishment for those
guilty and compensation," Karlov told Interfax referring to
Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The first has happened, we
are now waiting for the second and third."
