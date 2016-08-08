MOSCOW Aug 8 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency published on
Monday he wanted to reset relations with Russia from a clean
slate and restart cooperation in a range of sectors.
Erdogan was speaking on the eve of a meeting with President
Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg intended to end a period of high
tension after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet near the
Syrian border last November. Russia imposed trade sanctions on
Turkey and the number of Russian tourists visiting the country
fell by 87 percent in the first half of 2016.
As Turkey's relations with Europe and the United States are
strained by the fallout from its failed coup, Erdogan may be
hoping his trip to Russia will give the West pause for thought.
Erdogan, in his TASS interview, repeatedly referred to Putin
as "dear" or "respected" Vladimir and called him a friend.
"This visit strikes me as a new milepost in our bilateral
relations, starting again from a clean slate," Erdogan told
TASS.
"A new page will be opened in Russo-Tukish ties. This new
page will include military, economic and cultural cooperation."
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Lidia Kelly)