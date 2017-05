ISTANBUL There is clear consensus between Turkey and Russia on normalising ties, an official in President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Tuesday, after a meeting between the Turkish leader and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"The general mood has been very positive," the official said following the meeting in St. Petersburg. "Both sides are determined to take relations forward."

