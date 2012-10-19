MOSCOW Oct 19 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Friday it has increased daily gas supplies to Turkey to 48 million cubic metres, after an explosion in eastern Turkey that halted supplies from Iran.

Gazprom's exporting arm, Gazprom Export, said the Turkish company Botas has requested to increase gas supply via the underwater Blue Stream pipeline to 48 million cubic metres a day.

"Gazprom export approved the request," it said in an e-mailed statement.

The gas flow on a pipeline carrying Iranian natural gas to Turkey was halted due to an explosion in eastern Turkey late on Thursday which also wounded soldiers in a passing military vehicle.

Turkey is Gazprom's second-largest natural gas consumer after Germany. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)