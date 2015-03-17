(Adds background, details on project, discussion)
MOSCOW/ANKARA, March 17 Russian President
Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed
the "Turkish Stream" gas project during a phone call, the
Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday, as Moscow continues to
push for its new undersea pipeline to Europe.
Facing objections from the European Union, Russia in
December abandoned its $40 billion South Stream project which
would have passed under the Black Sea to Bulgaria and carried up
to 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually to Europe.
It has now pinned its hopes on Turkey, hoping to construct a
"Turkish Stream" pipeline with the same capacity to an as-yet
unbuilt hub on the Turkey-Greece border by the end of 2016.
Turkish officials have said the plans are unlikely to
progress as quickly as Russia would like, given Ankara's
concerns about overdependence on Russian energy.
However, the Kremlin statement said on Tuesday that Putin
and Erdogan discussed the project during a phone call, without
giving further details.
Turkish presidential sources also told Reuters the two
discussed developments in Ukraine, with Erdogan saying he plans
to visit Ukraine this week.
They also discussed the "events of 1915", the sources said,
a reference to the killings of Armenians by Ottoman soldiers
during World War One. The contested events continue to sour
relations between Turkey and Armenia, a former Soviet republic.
Ankara accepts that many Armenians were killed in clashes,
but denies that up to 1.5 million were killed in an act of
genocide - a description used by some historians and
governments.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Tulay Karadeniz; writing by
David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet and G Crosse)