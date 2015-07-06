MOSCOW, July 6 Gazprom has told
pipeline makers to suspend deliveries of pipes for expanding
Russia's network to be connected to the proposed Turkish Stream
project, an industry source said on Monday.
The delay is another snag in Moscow's plans to build a gas
pipeline via the Black Sea to Turkey, and on to south Europe in
order to bypass Ukraine.
"We've got a note (from Gazprom) to suspend deliveries," the
source in the pipeline making industry told Reuters.
Russia's RBC daily reported on Monday that Gazprom had
postponed the network expansion, citing an internal letter.
It valued possible losses of Gazprom's contractors at 120
billion roubles ($2.1 billion) if it abandons the expnsion
plans.
Gazprom is building the Southern Corridor, a 2.506-km (1,566
miles) long gas pipeline network on Russian territory, to allow
it to boosting supplies to Turkey.
The company said in emailed comments that the construction
of the network was going according to a plan.
Under Gazprom's plans, the Turkish Stream pipeline will be
split into four lines with a total capacity of 63 billion cubic
metres a year.
The first line, due to be launched next year, is to supply
just Turkey. However, Russia and Turkey have yet to agree on the
price of the gas. Turkish energy company BOTAS has threatened
Gazprom with international arbitration if a price deal is not
reached.
Russian companies Severstal, Chelpipe,,
OMK and TMK are the leading suppliers of gas
pipelines.
($1 = 56.4845 roubles)
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Denis Pinchuk; writing
by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)