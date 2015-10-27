* Russia, Turkey at loggerheads over gas price discount
* Gazprom sees possibility of out-of-court solution
* Dispute comes as relations soured by Syria
(Updates with details, background)
ANKARA, Oct 27 Turkish pipeline operator Botas
said on Tuesday it would take Russia's Gazprom to
international arbitration over a price discount it said it was
promised on imports of Russian natural gas.
Russia has looked to bolster gas ties with Turkey after the
European Union rejected its proposed South Stream pipeline to
Bulgaria but political relations have soured over Moscow's
military involvement in Syria.
Turkey announced a deal in February under which it was to
receive a 10.25 percent price discount on gas from Gazprom but a
final deal has proved elusive and state-run Botas said it had
appealed to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
Botas said it notified Russia's Gazprom on Monday
that the arbitration would aim to cover the price of Russian
natural gas purchased since the start of the year.
A spokesman for Gazprom said: "The possibility of an
out-of-court settlement as well as an arbitration decision still
remains."
"Gazprom has failed to sign the amendments regarding the
agreement on price discount between the two companies," Botas
said in a statement. It said it had written a final letter to
Gazprom calling on it to sign the deal.
Turkish energy officials have said Russia has added
preconditions for finalising the gas deal linked to its planned
TurkStream gas pipeline.
Russia is Turkey's largest gas supplier with sales of 28-30
billion cubic metres annually worth around $6.5 billion.
Turkey imports 60 percent of its gas and 35 percent of its
oil from Russia. Russians also make up a growing proportion of
Turkey's tourist traffic, key for financing the country's
current account deficit.
But political relations have soured since Russia began air
strikes in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad, whose
removal from power has long been advocated by Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan.
Gazprom said this month it had decided to halve the planned
capacity of TurkStream to 32 billion cubic metres of gas per
annum and delay its launch, in further evidence of strained
relations.
