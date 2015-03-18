MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's gas talks with Turkey
are underway and the Kremlin is hoping for mutually acceptable
outcome, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
discussed the "Turkish Stream" gas project during a telephone
call as Moscow continues to push for its new undersea pipeline
to Europe.
"Commercial negotiations between Gazprom and
Turkish partners are underway," the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry
Peskov, told journalists. "We hope they will be able to come up
with mutually acceptable solutions."
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by
Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)