MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's gas talks with Turkey are underway and the Kremlin is hoping for mutually acceptable outcome, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the "Turkish Stream" gas project during a telephone call as Moscow continues to push for its new undersea pipeline to Europe.

"Commercial negotiations between Gazprom and Turkish partners are underway," the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists. "We hope they will be able to come up with mutually acceptable solutions."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)