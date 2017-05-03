SOCHI, Russia May 3 Russia will resume grain
exports to Turkey within the next few days after resolving
issues with Ankara that had been restricting supplies, Russian
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.
Dvorkovich, speaking after President Vladimir Putin held
talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in the Russian
resort of Sochi, also said that some Russian restrictions on
tomato imports from Turkey would remain in place "in some form"
for the next three to five years.
Turkey, traditionally the second largest buyer of Russian
wheat after Egypt and the top buyer of its sunflower oil,
imposed what Moscow regarded as prohibitively high import
tariffs in March.
