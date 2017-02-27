Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an opening ceremony in Aksaray, Turkey, February 10, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Russia in March to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin aiming to further improve ties between the two countries, the Interfax news agency said on Monday citing diplomatic sources.

"We are confirming the visit on March 9-10," the report quoted sources from the Turkish embassy in Moscow.

Last month, Huseyin Dirioz, Turkey's ambassador to Russia, said the two leaders, who in 2016 repaired relations after a diplomatic spat and are working together to broker a peace deal in Syria, would discuss how to improve ties.

