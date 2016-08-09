(Corrects quote in fifth paragraph to "full-spectrum")
* Two leaders aim for full restoration in ties
* Trip is Erdogan's first visit since coup attempt
* Both leaders have strained ties with West
* Steps agreed to accelerate TurkStream, nuclear projects
By Olesya Astakhova and Nick Tattersall
ST PETERSBURG/ISTANBUL, Aug 9 Russia and Turkey
took a big step towards normalising relations on Tuesday, with
their leaders announcing an acceleration in trade and energy
ties at a time when both countries have troubled economies and
strains with the West.
President Vladimir Putin received his Turkish counterpart
Tayyip Erdogan in a Tsarist-era palace outside his home city of
St Petersburg. It was Erdogan's first foreign trip since last
month's failed military coup, which left Turkey's relationship
with the United States and Europe badly damaged.
The visit is being closely watched in the West, where some
fear both men, powerful leaders ill-disposed to dissent, might
use their rapprochement to exert pressure on Washington and the
European Union and stir tensions within NATO, the military
alliance of which Turkey is a member.
Putin said Moscow would gradually phase out sanctions
against Ankara, imposed after the Turks shot down a Russian
fighter jet near the Syrian border nine months ago, and that
bringing ties to their pre-crisis level was the priority.
"Do we want a full-spectrum restoration of relations? Yes
and we will achieve that," Putin told a joint news conference
after an initial round of talks. "Life changes quickly."
Cooperation would be increased on projects including a
planned $20 billion gas pipeline and a nuclear power plant to be
built in Turkey by the Russians, Erdogan said, as well as
between their two defence sectors.
"God willing, with these steps the Moscow-Ankara axis will
again be a line of trust and friendship," Erdogan said.
The leaders were to discuss the war in Syria, over which
they remain deeply divided, in a subsequent closed-door session.
Progress there is likely to be more halting, with Moscow backing
President Bashar al-Assad and Ankara wanting him out of power.
Turkey has been incensed by what it sees as Western concern
over its post-coup crackdown but indifference to the bloody
putsch itself, in which rogue soldiers bombed parliament and
seized bridges with tanks and helicopters. More than 240 people
were killed, many of them civilians.
Putin's rapid phone call expressing his solidarity to
Erdogan in the wake of the failed putsch had been a
"psychological boost", the Turkish president said.
ANTI-AMERICAN SENTIMENT
Turkish officials, by contrast, warned on Tuesday of rising
anti-American sentiment and of risks to a crucial migrant deal
with Europe, in a sign of deteriorating relations.
Erdogan blames Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric who has
lived in self-imposed exile in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania
since 1999, and his followers for the failed coup.
Turkey has launched a series of mass purges of suspected
Gulen supporters in its armed forces, other state institutions,
universities, schools and the media, prompting Western worries
for the stability of the NATO ally.
Denmark's ruling party said on Tuesday the EU should end
accession negotiations with Turkey completely over Erdogan's
"undemocratic initiatives", the latest European country to
condemn developments in Turkey.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said hostility towards the
United States was rising among Turks and could be calmed only by
the extradition of Gulen, who denies any involvement in the coup
and has condemned it.
"There is a serious anti-American feeling in Turkey, and
this is turning into hatred," Bozdag said in an interview with
state-run Anadolu Agency, broadcast live on Turkish television
channels. "It is in the hands of the United States to stop this
anti-American feeling leading to hatred."
Despite the timing of the Russia visit, Ankara has insisted
that Erdogan's meeting with Putin is not meant to signal a
fundamental shift in Turkish foreign policy.
Turkey hosts American troops and warplanes at its Incirlik
Air Base, an important staging area for the U.S.-led fight
against Islamic State militants in neighbouring Iraq and Syria.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the
Bild daily that he was not worried about Russia and Turkey
improving ties.
"I do not believe that relations between the two countries
will become so close that Russia can offer Turkey an alternative
to the NATO security partnership," he said.
NUCLEAR AND ENERGY DEALS
Putin told Erdogan that he hoped Ankara could fully restore
order after the failed coup, saying Moscow always opposed
unconstitutional actions.
"I want to express the hope that under your leadership the
Turkish people will cope with this problem and that order and
constitutional legality will be restored," he said.
Erdogan's meeting with Putin was only his second with a
foreign head of state since the coup, following a visit to
Ankara by the Kazakh president on Friday. Turkish officials have
questioned why no Western leader has come to show solidarity.
Turkey and Russia would reinstate their annual bilateral
trade target of $100 billion, Erdogan said, which had been
abandoned after Russia imposed the sanctions.
Tourism revenue, a mainstay of the Turkish economy, has been
hit hard by an 87 percent dive in Russian visitors in the first
six months of the year.
Putin said the question of resuming Russian charter flights
to Turkey, halted under the sanctions, would be solved in the
near future.
The two leaders said also agreed to revive the gas pipeline
project, known as TurkStream, meant to be supply Turkey with
additional volumes of Russian gas and increase deliveries to
Europe in the future.
Russia has been mulling a number of projects to supply
Europe with gas bypassing Ukraine, but the EU has opposed most
of them, eager to cut its reliance on gas from Moscow.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the first line
of TurkStream to supply Turkey could be built as early as 2019
but that solid European guarantees were needed before a second
line from Russia to the EU across Turkey could be built.
Stalled Russian work on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in
Turkey would also be restarted, the two leaders said. In 2013,
Rosatom won a $20 billion contract to build four reactors in
what was to become Turkey's first nuclear plant, but
construction was halted after the downing of the jet.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Seda
Sezer and Daren Butler in ISTANBUL, Alexander Winning, Lidia
Kelly and Dmitry Zhdannikov in MOSCOW, and Madeline Chambers in
GERMANY; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Andrew Osborn; Editing
by Patrick Markey and David Stamp)