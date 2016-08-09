MOSCOW Aug 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans Holding agreed to expand cooperation and invest up to $400 million in joint healthcare, construction and infrastructure projects, RDIF said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, signed on Tuesday, state-backed RDIF and Ronesans Holding, which controls Russia-focused construction company Renaissance Construction, could invest up to $200 million each into the partnership.

RDIF and Ronesans Holding first announced plans to jointly invest $400 million in Russia in 2014. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)