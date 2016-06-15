MOSCOW Russia wants to restore good relations with Turkey, but Ankara must first take steps to make amends for the shooting down of a Russian warplane last year, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"We would like and we want a normalisation of our relations and their return to the period of good and mutually advantageous cooperation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"But at the same time President (Vladimir) Putin has made it crystal clear that after what happened any normalisation of ties does not look possible before Ankara has taken the necessary steps," he said, referring to Russia's insistence that Turkey apologise and pay compensation for shooting down the plane.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)