MOSCOW May 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone call their
mutual desire for a deepening of the strategic partnership
between their two countries, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed agreements
previously made about removing economic restrictions between
Russia and Turkey, as well as questions relating to the
TurkStream and Akkuyu energy projects.
Ankara and Moscow have been working to normalise ties after
relations soured following the downing of a Russian jet by
Turkey in November 2015. However, some Russian restrictions on
Turkish goods remain in place, including tomatoes.
