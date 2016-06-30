UPDATE 1-Flotilla of U.S. crude heads to Asia as OPEC weighs extending cuts
* Cosmo Energy buys first Southern Green Canyon crude -sources
MOSCOW, June 30 Work on the planned Akkuyu nuclear power plant project in Turkey should be unfrozen after the normalisation of Russian-Turkish relations, Interfax news agency cited Russia's representative at the International Atomic Energy Agency as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Cosmo Energy buys first Southern Green Canyon crude -sources
BANGKOK, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Air pollution - indoor and outdoor - killed an estimated 6.5 million people in 2012, the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows.