MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin said he thinks the Turkish stream gas pipeline project will be eventually implemented, the Kremlin website quoted his interview to Bloomberg news agency on Friday.

"I think we will implement it eventually, at least its first part, related to expanding of transport capabilities and increasing supplies to the Turkish domestic market," Putin said.

He added there would be a capability for supplying Europe as well but those supplies would depend on the decision by the European Commission. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)