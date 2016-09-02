MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said he thinks the Turkish stream gas pipeline project will be
eventually implemented, the Kremlin website quoted his interview
to Bloomberg news agency on Friday.
"I think we will implement it eventually, at least its first
part, related to expanding of transport capabilities and
increasing supplies to the Turkish domestic market," Putin said.
He added there would be a capability for supplying Europe as
well but those supplies would depend on the decision by the
European Commission.
