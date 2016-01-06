ANKARA Jan 6 Turkish Transport Minister Binali
Yildirim said on Wednesday Russia's refusal to issue visas to
crew members working for budget carrier Pegasus was
an "arbitrary" measure and violated international aviation
rules.
Istanbul-based Pegasus said on Tuesday it suspended flights
to and from Russia until Jan. 13 after authorities in Moscow
failed to give its crew visas.
Turkey would use diplomatic channels to appeal to Russia to
abide by "international norms," Yildirim said at a news
conference.
