MOSCOW/ANKARA Jan 6 Russia on Wednesday
rejected a Turkish accusation that it was refusing to issue
visas to crews of the Turkish budget carrier Pegasus,
saying the airline should have applied for them earlier.
Moscow suspended visa-free travel for Turks from Jan. 1 as
part of a range of sanctions after a Turkish jet shot down a
Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in November.
Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim accused Russia of
violating international aviation rules by arbitrarily denying
visas to Pegasus, which on Tuesday suspended flights to and from
Russia until Jan. 13.
But the Russian Foreign Ministry said Pegasus had only
applied for visas at the Russian consulate in Istanbul on
Wednesday afternoon, and that Onur Air, which has suspended its
flights to Russia until Jan. 14, had not applied at all.
In a statement, it said Russia had provided multiple
one-year visas to 380 crew members and technicians at Turkish
Airlines, which had "started tackling this problem on
time ... and is now making flights according to schedule".
